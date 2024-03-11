Meltwater for Inspire Brands

QSR is an ever-evolving world, we're dedicated to helping Inspire Brands create what's next.
From the surge in popularity of diverse menu options to the impact of foodie culture shaping trends on platforms like Instagram, QSR leaders like Inspire Brands must proactively respond to changing tastes. Elevate your QSR experience with a strategic online presence – a vital ingredient for thriving in the ever-evolving world of quick-service dining.
88% of consumers rely on online reviews and friend recommendations on social platforms when choosing where to eat
54% of social media users research and discover food and drink products on social platforms.
Food influencer marketing is expected to grow at a rate of 42% by 2024
QSR Customer Experience Analysis
This dashboard aggregates rankings of all reviews across multiple locations for a QSR chain. This type of dynamic report can be illustrated for each individual restaurant location.
QSR Moments of Consumption Analysis
In this report you can see what moments are driving conversation and leadong consumers to choose specific QSR brands.
QSR Single Brand Analysis
This dashboard dives into the overall brand equity, drivers, and consumer trends surrounding Burger King globally.
Hey Inspire Brands, check out these resources we found for you.
QSR CX Trends Report
Download our insights report to learn what shapes consumer experience and customer experience trends with QSR.
40+ Global Food Influencers
If you’re looking for a food influencer to inspire your audience, look no further than this list of global food influencers. Read the blog.
Domino's - Case Study
Learn how Domino's save time and money by consolidating social media workflows with Meltwater. Read case study.
Kopi Kenangan - Case Study
Learn how Kopi Kenangan collates detailed social media analytics in a single platform with Meltwater. Read case study.
Products Inspire Brands can Use to Boost Performance
Turn billions of conversations into insight.
Spot online brand mentions in real-time and analyze social data to build a holistic understanding of your customers, highlighting their concerns and cares to build strategy. Then turn reports to autopilot so your team can focus on what matters.
Build a brand empire in social media.
For retail and consumer goods companies, your owned social channels are one of the first places consumers will interact with you. First impressions need to be perfect, and it’s challenging to pull that off at scale. Streamline your social media management and make building customer communities easier, while flawlessly keeping up with your online customer service.
Partner with influencers that share your brand values.
Influencers can be a powerful voice for speaking your message out to the masses. But it’s a big job to pinpoint exactly the right influencer for your brand to partner with. Our tools make sure they’re authentic and simplify the process, so you can run large-scale, global influencer campaigns with ROI.
Uncover the insights that will build your brand.
Billions of conversations are taking place online, and buried within that mountain of data are nuggets of impactful insight waiting to be uncovered. Using smart tech and market research methodologies, we turn noisy data into focused consumer insights that help you identify unmet needs and new opportunities.
Know when the press is talking about you.
A story in the press can drive a sudden spike in sales or boost your brand, or it could be the start of a crisis. Either way, when your business is covered in online media, broadcast or podcasts, our products make sure you know about it immediately, giving you the advantage of reacting quickly to any opportunity.
Let's build your Meltwater suite.
You can start simple or integrate globally with our adaptive products that will meet you exactly where you are.