Customer Stories

“We've worked with Meltwater to create custom methodologies, and really have been able to unlock insights that we otherwise wouldn't have been able to offer to our clients by using their tools. Whether it's earned social influencers, whether it's organic or paid, Meltwater is able to mirror our exact agency model and the needs that we have. That's hard to find.”

Davitha Tiller, Executive Vice President of Social Media and Integration, Red Havas