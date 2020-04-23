Challenge

Understanding the perception around the issue

The Ohio State University utilizes Meltwater Social in their Department of Agricultural Communication, Education and Leadership to further their goal of educating the public about agricultural issues.

Assistant Professor Dr. Annie Specht understands the unique intersection between media, technology, and agriculture, and sees value in monitoring social conversations around important food and agriculture issues.

OSU's use of Meltwater Social began in 2015 during a major water quality crisis in Ohio along Lake Erie. Toxic algae blooms contaminated the water affecting thousands of people, especially in a large agricultural area in northwest Ohio.

Dr. Specht and her team of graduate students wanted to understand the perception around this issue and create a social engagement plan for the university.