Solution

Boosting word of mouth is a key objective of SodaStream. They understand that in order to have lots of people talking about their brand, they must give them something to talk about. Not only this, they must be participating in conversations too. Influencers, brand advocates and content marketing all play vital roles in meeting this objective. SodaStream believes it all starts with the quality of content. When content resonates and sparks a certain emotion, audiences are likely to engage. "Meltwater's social media monitoring tool means there is no need to push messages out and hope they stick. The tool enables me to know whether the conversations we're creating are successful and why."

Once SodaStream know which messages are resonating with their audience and buzz starts to increase due to this, so does the need for a social media monitoring tool to help navigate and drill down into conversations. "All conversations are important to us, but by using the influencer ranking system in Meltwater's social mediamonitoring tool, we are able to find the needle in the haystack and pinpoint the best engagement opportunity. If the audience member scores 8 and above on a scale of 0-10, we'll always engage."

"The influence ranking system is the best we've seen in the industry. It truly excels when it comes to drilling down into the content for context; for example seeing past conversations." Meltwater's ranking system takes into account the size of the author's community, frequency at which they participate in social environments, the channels on which they have presence and their level of engagement. "Through looking at past conversational history, we can see if an influencer has changed their opinion of us, is consistent in their comments and the timeframe between engagements. This makes my job a whole lot easier when it comes to making sense of current and past relationships from an influencer collaboration perspective."

Once SodaStream discovers an influential poster or brand advocate, they acknowledge their engagement through surprise and delight tactics such as sending gifts. By doing so, the brand is perceived as humble, genuine and appreciative. Meanwhile, the incentive is likely to influence the influencer by extending the conversation - further boosting conversation and reach! "Influencer relationships start by treating the influencer like a human being rather than an impression number. Incentivising them also helps to make our brand more believable!"