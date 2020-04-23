Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust

Challenge

Quickly understanding media coverage

As Head of PRat the trust, crisis communication is a fundamental part of Elliot Nichols' role. To prepare for crises, Elliot must execute a number of steps:

1) Analyze internal processes to spot potential weaknesses within the trust

2) Identify stakeholders and influencers who'll need to be kept in the loop if a crisis were to hit

3) Understand where conversations are likely to develop online and how they may spread

These steps are difficult to implement without the support from crisis communication tools such as Meltwater's media intelligence platform. Elliot comments, "Manually scrolling through social media platforms to find out what's been said, who's said it and where the post has been re-shared is impossible. We need understandable data that helps us get a genuine feel for what's going on." Like many NHS organizations, Northumbria Healthcare receives lots of online mentions. Deciding which messages should be responded to, and understanding the online influence of particular messages was time-consuming before having a social media engagement tool in place.