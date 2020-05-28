Solution

User-friendly platform for Social Media Management

Middelfart Sparekasse uses Meltwater Engage to manage and analyse its social activities across various platforms. With the help of Meltwater's platform, the organisation can secure effective and systematised Social Media Management.

Working strategically with social media and scheduling posts across multiple social platforms is an essential task. A single overview allows the team to plan activities while also ensuring that team members are not posting simultaneously.

"We can plan posts and publish automatically on all our channels - including LinkedIn and Instagram. It's easy to work in a single screen instead of having to log into Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram separately. The price is also good value for money!" - Christina Welling, Marketing Consultant at Middelfart Sparekasse, explains.