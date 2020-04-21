Founded in 1933, the International Rescue Committee responds to the world's worst humanitarian crises and helps people whose lives and livelihoods are shattered by conflict and disaster to survive, recover, and gain control of their future.
As an organization that responds to emergencies, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) needs to be aware of breaking news that may affect them. The challenge the communications team was faced with before they used a sufficient media monitoring tool, was that it was difficult to filter through the noise and discover relevant stories when searching manually. "Using Google gave us a limited ability to track coverage, and it's easy to miss 'IRC mentions'."
It's important for the International Rescue Committee to know how often they're being mentioned in the press, as this is indicative of their profile externally. "Previously, before we used Meltwater's media monitoring solution, we had to trawl through Google to find mentions of our brand. We used an Excel spreadsheet and would manually tally up and record the results. This was not only time-consuming but also difficult to see how well we were doing in terms of coverage at a quick glance."
"The charity sector is a crowded space. It can be a struggle to stand out and ensure our message is heard." One way charities can increase their profile and stand out is by ensuring the messages they're sending resonate with the audience, however, without the use of a media monitoring solution, the International Rescue Committee found understanding how their campaigns were being received tough.
"Meltwater helps us identify many more mentions in global coverage compared to when we used Google. The tagging feature in the media monitoring platform allows us to track our strategic priorities. For example, one of our aims is to increase the International Rescue Committee's profile, and having an understanding of the quality of mentions gives us a more thorough idea of how far we have to achieve this goal. We can also quickly pull up examples that highlight particular coverage for our brand, which is beneficial when attempting to increase donors. The dashboard feature enables us to easily see whether we are meeting our strategic goals and by analyzing how well our message is being received, we can adapt our comms strategy to ensure our voice gets heard by focusing more on what is working."
Sam Underwood, Communications
The International Rescue Committee use Meltwater's media monitoring tool to scan billions of online conversations in the blink of an eye, so that they can make sense of the chatter and receive a full picture view by tracking such conversations.
By using Meltwater's coverage archive tagging feature, the International Rescue Committee is able to categorize coverage into articles 1. Mentioning them, 2. Quoting them or 3. Articles with the charity taking center stage as the main focus within the content. This greatly helps the International Rescue Committee to determine the quality of their coverage. "The tagging feature in the media monitoring platform allows us to track our strategic priorities. For example, one of our aims is to increase the International Rescue Committee's profile, and having an understanding of the quality of mentions gives us a more thorough idea of how far we have to achieve this goal."
Meltwater's huge national and international source base has been particularly helpful for the International Rescue Committee, who target overseas audiences with their messaging in order to increase awareness internationally. "Meltwater helps us identify many more mentions in global coverage compared to when we used Google."
With so many charities trying to get their voice heard, a competitive landscape is created. By using Meltwater, the communication team can now see which of their messages are resonating with their audience.
"Prior to Meltwater, we had to do a Google search to find mentions of our brand and manually add them to a spreadsheet. This was time consuming and meant we often missed coverage. Meltwater has been a huge time saver for us."
"We also use the media monitoring tool to research what other charities are doing online to understand best practice. For example with NGO days like international women's day, we can see what other charities are saying, and ensure we have a unique angle in our comms to stand out."
"We currently distribute important news stories and mentions found through Meltwater's tool internally. This is great to ensure that everyone within the company knows 1) What the media outlets care about 2) Whether our voice is out there and being heard and 3) Where we stand in terms of achieving our key priorities."
— Sam Underwood, Communications