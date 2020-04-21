Challenge

Keeping track of brand mentions

As an organization that responds to emergencies, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) needs to be aware of breaking news that may affect them. The challenge the communications team was faced with before they used a sufficient media monitoring tool, was that it was difficult to filter through the noise and discover relevant stories when searching manually. "Using Google gave us a limited ability to track coverage, and it's easy to miss 'IRC mentions'."

It's important for the International Rescue Committee to know how often they're being mentioned in the press, as this is indicative of their profile externally. "Previously, before we used Meltwater's media monitoring solution, we had to trawl through Google to find mentions of our brand. We used an Excel spreadsheet and would manually tally up and record the results. This was not only time-consuming but also difficult to see how well we were doing in terms of coverage at a quick glance."

"The charity sector is a crowded space. It can be a struggle to stand out and ensure our message is heard." One way charities can increase their profile and stand out is by ensuring the messages they're sending resonate with the audience, however, without the use of a media monitoring solution, the International Rescue Committee found understanding how their campaigns were being received tough.