Access media data within your internal systems

Meltwater's open API is developed so you can use our data in other systems.

At Meltwater we believe that data shouldn't exist in a vacuum but noticed this was the case for a number of large enterprises. To solve this challenge, we developed an open API that enables our customers to integrate data from their own applications or third-party business systems along side online news articles and social conversations. This helps uncover insights that benefit all sides of your company. What's more, data can be gathered and accessed by all departments in one centralised location, helping to break down siloed working.

Meltwater's open API makes it possible to build custom dashboards and reports in your current business intelligence tools such as Tableau and Microsoft PowerBI. By doing so, companies can analyze and connect the dots between different data flows and create a unified reporting flow.