Solution

Real-time media monitoring at its best

With Meltwater, Garmin analyzes and monitors who is writing about the brand and how they write about it, as well as trends developing in the market. In this way, real-time media monitoring ensures a comprehensive understanding of Garmin’s position in the market.

To analyze performance, Garmin utilizes Meltwater’s simple and fast reporting solution. This provides an overall picture of how campaigns have performed in various Nordic markets. Garmin then uses these reports as a basis for decision-making to plot strategies for future initiatives.

During Garmin's launch of their watch, Marq, it was important to get the news out locally, regionally and globally. Meltwater helped Garmin to make sure that news was not leaked pre-launch, while also following the impact of the launch in real-time to make sure that the information disseminated was accurate. "During our last launch of Marq, I could easily follow what news sources were covering it and work proactively to make sure the journalists had access to sufficient information. Meltwater's media monitoring tool thus helped me monitor every hour of our latest launch and see early on whether it has the return on investment that we were after", says Marcus.