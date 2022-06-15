Customer Stories
An image of the number 2022 with the zero represented by a bullseye with an arrow going through it. This image is being used within a blog on how to create a PR strategy ing 2022

How to Create a PR Strategy in 2022

Read More

An illustrated version of a smartphone with confetti and social media iconography, like a heart and a Facebook like button, floating around the phone. These celebratory symbols and icons represent the engagement notifications a community manager would hope to see after implementing a new social media marketing strategy.

Marketing

Ultimate Social Media Marketing Guide

Samantha Scott | Jun 15, 2022

Large balloon hovering over a pushpin. Blog post image for how to manage a PR and social media crisis

PR & Communications

Crisis Management Guide: How to Manage a PR Crisis in 5 Steps

Wesley Mathew | Jun 14, 2022

Looking for the latest social media news? This blog has it. This image of a cartoon newspaper against a solid pink background conveys the message that news is being broadcast

Marketing

Social Media News: The 5 Biggest Stories of the Week

Samantha Scott | Jun 14, 2022

Meltwater companion CEO-Echo Banner

PR & Communications

The CEO Echo | May 2022 Rankings | Categories: Communication, Social, Responsibility & Investor Excellence

Perri Robinson | Jun 14, 2022

A pink laptop on a bright pink backdrop

PR & Communications

How to Pitch Your Press Release to Journalists

Meltwater | Jun 13, 2022

Laptop open to search bar, blog post on optimizing YouTube for SEO

Marketing

YouTube SEO Tips: How to Optimize Your Videos for Search

TJ Kiely | Jun 9, 2022

A 3D cartoon version of a computer with an iPad and a phone hovering in front of the screen. The three devices display windows with duplicative content demonstrating how to repurpose content across devices.

Marketing

Repurposing Content: Definition, Software, Examples

TJ Kiely | Jun 7, 2022

People stand underneath a giant rainbow flag in this image for a blog about five things brands should remember during Pride Month.

Marketing

6 Points for Brands to Remember during Pride Month

Ann-Derrick Gaillot | Jun 7, 2022

Dark purple video play buttons on light purple background, in different sizes. Video sizing for all social media channels blog post.

Marketing

Ultimate Guide to Social Media Video Sizes in 2022

Samantha Scott | Jun 6, 2022

A pile of lightbulbs against a yellow background in this image for a blog about Meltwater's Devopsicon unconference.

Company News

Devopsicon 12, Meltwater's Beloved Unconference

Ann-Derrick Gaillot | Jun 1, 2022

3D Illustration of bars and a positive trend line

Marketing

Social Media Statistics for Australia [2021 & 2022]

Sarah Mitchell, Typeset | May 25, 2022

Illustration of a checklist in front of a pink background

PR & Communications

Best Press Release Distribution Companies in Australia

Sarah Mitchell, Typeset | May 24, 2022

One man is holding a tablet, another one is working on his laptop, a woman is sitting above them inside a round infographic

Data Science

What Is Data Analytics? [Beginner’s Guide 2022]

Teodora Kuhanec | May 17, 2022

This image for a blog about database normalization shows a screen displaying graphs and charts.

Data Science

An Introduction to Database Normalization

TJ Kiely | May 17, 2022

Notifications pop out of a smartphone screen in this graphic for a blog about user-generated content.

Marketing

UGC Guide: What is User-Generated Content?

TJ Kiely | May 10, 2022

A megaphone and notification symbols pop out of a laptop screen in this image for a blog about user-generated content examples.

PR & Communications

The Best User-Generated Content Examples & Ideas

Hannah Williams | May 10, 2022

Meltwater companion CEO-Echo Banner

PR & Communications

The CEO Echo | April 2022 Rankings | Categories: Communication, Social, Responsibility & Investor Excellence

Perri Robinson | May 10, 2022

An image of a white smartphone against a pink background surrounded by red message boxes.

PR & Communications

Social Media Comments Guide: How to Respond to Instagram Comments

TJ Kiely | May 6, 2022

A search bar, video, and other icons appear on a smartphone screen in this image for a blog about content marketing.

Marketing

What Is Content Marketing, and Why Is It King?

TJ Kiely | May 4, 2022

A device screen floats against a blue background surrounded by speech bubbles and notification icons

PR & Communications

How to Conduct a Media Impact Analysis

TJ Kiely | May 4, 2022

The Twitter logo appears on a 3D blue tile in this image for a blog about Twitter stats for marketers and brands.

Marketing

34 Twitter Stats Marketers Need To Know in 2022

TJ Kiely | Apr 29, 2022

A clapboard, speech bubble, and coins float around a laptop playing a video in this image for a blog about YouTube statistics.

Marketing

31 YouTube Statistics Marketers Need to Know in 2022

TJ Kiely | Apr 26, 2022

Meltwater companion CEO-Echo Banner

PR & Communications

The CEO Echo | March 2022 Rankings | Categories: Communication, Social, Responsibility & Investor Excellence

Perri Robinson | Apr 22, 2022

Green, blue, and purple gears float against a pink background in this image for a blog about marketing automation.

Marketing

The Guide To Marketing Automation

TJ Kiely | Apr 21, 2022

A lock, key, and loading symbol in front of a file folder with papers coming out, for a blog about master data management.

Data Science

The Ultimate Guide to Master Data Management

Perri Robinson | Apr 15, 2022

A rocket ship taking off from a laptop keyboard. This image is being used for a blog on how Business Intelligence can improve your corporate strategy.

Data Science

How Business Intelligence Can Fuel Your Efforts

TJ Kiely | Mar 30, 2022

Fake followers robot

Marketing

What You Need to Know About Fake Followers on Social Media

Khalipha Ntloko | Mar 25, 2022

brand tone of voice

Marketing

The Ultimate Guide To Finding Your Brand's Tone of Voice

Hannah Williams | Mar 23, 2022

Photo of a printed report

PR & Communications

50 Metrics to Measure Your Content Marketing Campaign

Jayson DeMers | Mar 23, 2022

green hand pointing to a round mirror

Marketing

How to Find the Right Influencers to Partner with Your Brand

Khalipha Ntloko | Mar 22, 2022

A layout of different design creation tools that a marketer may toggle between when creating a marketing infographic.

Marketing

How to Create an Infographic [for Non-Designers]

Gretchen Heber | Mar 17, 2022

Smartphone showcasing Instagram Stories

Marketing

The Complete Guide to Instagram Stories

Meltwater | Mar 16, 2022

An image of Instagram ads over a blue and green background

Marketing

How to Use Instagram Ads — A Guide for Marketers in 2022

Violet Zhang | Mar 16, 2022

Phone screen with an instagram icon next to the Twitter and SnapChat icons.

Marketing

How to Get Verified on Instagram

TJ Kiely | Mar 16, 2022

A picture of an influencer in a mobile phone and other influencers liking his content

Marketing

How to Use an Influencer Marketing Hub

Meltwater | Mar 15, 2022

The LinkedIn logo against a blue-grey background

Marketing

The Full Guide To LinkedIn Management: SSI, Posting & Showcase Pages

Khalipha Ntloko | Mar 14, 2022

Meltwater won seven awards from G2. Here two badges displaying the awards for Best Marketing Products and Best Software are featured in the center of the image with text above that reads, "2022 Best Software Awards".

Company News

Meltwater Celebrates G2 Best Software Awards Wins

Ann-Derrick Gaillot | Mar 14, 2022

Silhouettes of different women from a number of cultures and backgrounds. This image is being used for a blog on International Women's Day 2022 from Meltwater.

Company News

Happy International Women’s Day, 2022!

Ann-Derrick Gaillot | Mar 8, 2022

Cartoon image of clipboard with checklist and pencil against a pink background. Main image for blog post on creating a media database for maximum PR ROI

PR & Communications

Media Contacts & Database: How to Create A List Of Journalists

Meltwater | Mar 4, 2022

On a laptop display we see an envelope with a letter and a notification symbol, a man and a woman are looking at it.

Internal Communications – Key to a Successful Business & Happy Employees

Teodora Kuhanec | Mar 4, 2022

An image of a phone with speech bubbles around it

PR & Communications

CEO Communications: Building & Maintaining Trust

Perri Robinson | Mar 2, 2022

A person wearing a yellow glove holding a squeegee and wiping away a section of bubbles that are in the shape of a cloud. Today, most marketers store their customer data on a cloud-based software, which is why this image was selected for this blog by Meltwater on how to clean your cloud-based data.

Data Science

How to Use Data Cleansing & Data Enrichment to Improve Your CRM

TJ Kiely | Feb 24, 2022

AI in marketing comes with the promise of getting insights from data faster. Here in this image, we can see a stylized version of a bar graph with a lightbulb leaning against the chart.

Data Science

AI in Marketing: Why AI-Powered Insights Are Important for Marketing in 2022

TJ Kiely | Feb 23, 2022

Image with a hand holding a phone surrounded by social media symbols. Blog post image for Important Influencer Marketing statistics

Marketing

The Most Important Influencer Marketing Statistics for 2022

Samantha Scott | Feb 15, 2022

An illustrated dashboard with icons like a piechart, person, and blog on the cartoon-like chart. This stylized version of a report is an example of a piece of B2B content marketing.

Marketing

Tips & Tricks for Better B2B Content Marketing

Samantha Scott | Feb 10, 2022

This image depicts a keyboard with pink keys and a pink search bar hovering above. The image is being used to describe the process a customer begins with when researching products, and this blog on How to Write SEO Optimized Content can help get your content seen by your customers during this research.

Marketing

How to Write SEO Optimized Content

TJ Kiely | Feb 10, 2022

An illustrated image of an imaginary digital world where cartoon people are popping out of several screens. The people are interacting with icons representing some of the biggest marketing trends of 2022, like AR, VR and social media.

Marketing

Marketing Trends To Watch in 2022

TJ Kiely & Samantha Scott | Feb 9, 2022

Meltwater companion CEO-Echo Banner

PR & Communications

The CEO Echo | February 2022 Rankings | Categories: Communication, Social, Responsibility & Investor Excellence

Perri Robinson | Feb 8, 2022

Meltwater companion CEO-Echo Banner

PR & Communications

The CEO Echo | January 2022 Rankings | Categories: Communication, Social, Responsibility & Investor Excellence

Perri Robinson | Feb 4, 2022

Black and white image of a man sitting at a desk with a laptop

Marketing

The Perfect Agency Pitch: How to Land New Business with Competitive Intelligence

Wesley Mathew | Jan 28, 2022

neon social media symbol showing zero likes. Top social media statistics for marketers in 2022 blog post.

Marketing

70+ Social Media Marketing Statistics for 2022

Allison Smith | Jan 27, 2022

neon lightning bolt

PR & Communications

Online Reputation Repair: Everything You Need to Know

Perri Robinson | Jan 27, 2022

mobile phone.

Marketing

The Best Content Marketing Tools for 2022

TJ Kiely | Jan 25, 2022

A guy wearing a metaverse headpiece

Marketing

Metaverse - How will virtual spaces be used in the future?

Lea Manthey | Jan 25, 2022

Digital image of people standing together with 3 on a screen

Marketing

How Will Leading Agencies Use Meltwater In 2022?

Jess Smith | Jan 21, 2022

There is a goal to every customer journey and this image of a giant map pin symbolizes that goal point.

Marketing

Customer Journey Guide: Why and How to Create a Customer Journey Map

TJ Kiely | Jan 20, 2022

A graph of stars set against a purple background. Giving something a 5-star review is an indication of quality and can boost a businesses reputation, which is why this image is being used for a blog on How a Business Can Create and Maintain a Good Reputation

PR & Communications

Business Reputation Management: How to Create and Maintain a Good Reputation

TJ Kiely | Jan 19, 2022

An abstract scenario with a teal podium in the center. The podium has three squares behind it. The image is being used as the Best Social Media Management Tools

Marketing

Best Social Media Management Tools 2022

TJ Kiely | Jan 18, 2022

A giant checklist with two items checked off the list. A PR manager has a number of tasks to do in their day, so having a clearly defined checklist is critical to executing on a public relations strategy.

PR & Communications

The Basics of Public Relations (PR): Meaning & Examples

TJ Kiely | Jan 13, 2022

A pie chart with a magnifying glass focused on a segment of the data. It's always important to analyze the trends and data around your industry, so in this blog, we dive into the top PR statistics for 2022.

PR & Communications

20 Most Important PR Statistics for 2022

TJ Kiely | Jan 11, 2022

Meltwater companion CEO-Echo Banner

PR & Communications

The CEO Echo | December 2021 Rankings | Categories: Communication, Social, Responsibility & Investor Excellence

Perri Robinson | Jan 7, 2022

Image of Netflix logo on black background

PR & Communications

5 Lessons From Netflix’s Public Affairs Strategy

Ahmad Munawar | Jan 7, 2022

Slightly open pink envelope on light pink background. Header image for blog post: why you need an internal newsletter

PR & Communications

Why Your Organization Needs an Internal Company Newsletter

Allison Smith | Jan 5, 2022

B2B PR involves getting press, including news coverage on TV. That's why this image of a light green TV is being used for this blog on B2B PR strategies - TJ to update

PR & Communications

B2B PR Essentials and Tips

TJ Kiely | Jan 5, 2022

Group of lightbulbs with one yellow colored in the middle signifying a PR trend amongst the bunch.- TJ to update

PR & Communications

5 Massive PR Trends in 2022 Your Brand Should Be Dominating

TJ Kiely | Jan 4, 2022

Three colorful arrows cut out of paper pointed upwards. The arrows are meant to reflect the direction of a graph that you might find after creating a PR or marketing report.

Data Science

The Big Reporting Guide: Why It's Important And Which Types Exist

Mike Simpson | Jan 3, 2022

A seesaw with two orange balls balancing on one end of the seesaw. This image symbolizes the process that a marketing team may go through when weighing their different options when it comes to social media monitoring platforms.

Marketing

The Top 21 Social Media Monitoring Tools for 2022

Wesley Mathew | Dec 23, 2021

You can see a 3D animated brain in front of a teal background

Marketing

The What, Why And How of Sentiment Analysis

Wesley Mathew | Dec 17, 2021

Image of an integrated social media management strategy

Marketing

Building An Integrated Social Media Management Plan

Ahmad Munawar | Dec 15, 2021

You can see a blank sheet of paper leaning against a wall in a pink room

Marketing

The State Of Print Monitoring With Meltwater

Wesley Mathew | Dec 15, 2021

Image of Chinese social media apps on orange podium

Marketing

Understanding the Chinese Social Media Landscape

Ahmad Munawar | Dec 13, 2021

Image of a 3D illustrated smartphone with 3d reporting elements coming out of it. It lies on a dark teal background.

Marketing

How To Create Media Monitoring Analysis Reports

Wesley Mathew | Dec 10, 2021

A small red heart in the center of the image with several larger hearts behind it, like ripples in the water. This image is being used for a blog on The 8 Best Reputation Management Companies 2022

PR & Communications

The 8 Best (Online) Reputation Management Companies 2022

TJ Kiely | Dec 9, 2021

A computer screen with 3D charts coming out

Marketing

How To Measure & Analyse Media Coverage

Wesley Mathew | Dec 8, 2021

Phone with heart symbols pouring out. Top social campaigns for inspiration

Marketing

10 of the Top Social Media Campaigns of 2021

TJ Kiely | Dec 7, 2021

Microphone and headphones on a pink background

Marketing

TV & Radio Broadcast Monitoring with Meltwater: Everything you need to know

Wesley Mathew | Dec 7, 2021

A 3D rendering of a megaphone laying on its side. A megaphone is used to disseminate a message to a large number of people and is often associated with public relations professionals, as they are trying to spread a message about their client's products or news to media outlets. That's why this image is being used as the header image for a blog on the 10 of the Best PR Campaigns of 2021

PR & Communications

10 of the Best PR Campaigns of 2021

TJ Kiely | Dec 7, 2021

Meltwater companion CEO-Echo Banner

PR & Communications

The CEO Echo | November 2021 Rankings | Categories: Communication, Social, Responsibility & Investor Excellence

Perri Robinson | Dec 6, 2021

TJ to Update - Best interactive social posts.

Marketing

The Best Interactive Posts For Social Media 2021

TJ Kiely | Dec 2, 2021

Four puzzle pieces that are all connected, like the perfect team. This image is being used as the header image for a blog that describes How To Build An Effective Team.

Marketing

Teamwork Guide - How To Build An Effective Team

TJ Kiely | Dec 1, 2021

White Twitter bird over light blue background. Twitter marketing strategy blog.

Marketing

Creating a Twitter Marketing Strategy in 2022

Samantha Scott | Dec 1, 2021

An illustration of a red traffic cone that has two white stripes on it. A traffic cone, like this, often acts as a warning signal, which it is being used as the header image for a blog on Barriers to Effective Communication & How to Overcome Them.

PR & Communications

Barriers to Effective Communication & How to Overcome Them

TJ Kiely | Dec 1, 2021

pink binoculars with a blue background for social media trends 2021

Marketing

Social Media Trends 2022: What You Need to Know

Fionn Kientzler and Khalipha Ntloko | Nov 30, 2021

photo of a glasses held in front of an open book

Marketing

How To Use Meltwater As A Research Tool: Agency Edition

Jess Smith | Nov 26, 2021

An illustration of a user profile icon that could represent an influencer on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube or LinkedIn that a brand may collaborate with for a social marketing campaign.

Marketing

Influencer Marketing on Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook & YouTube

TJ Kiely | Nov 10, 2021

A pink typewriter in the center of the image with a blank white piece of paper sticking out of the top. When writing a story, every storyteller begins with an empty blank piece of paper, and this blog post describes the process of the art of storytelling.

Marketing

Creating A Brand Story With The Art of Storytelling

TJ Kiely | Nov 6, 2021

Meltwater companion CEO-Echo Banner

PR & Communications

The CEO Echo | October 2021 Rankings | Categories: Communication, Social, Responsibility & Investor Excellence

Perri Robinson | Nov 4, 2021

A blue boxing glove against a solid pink background. This guide will help you understand the concept of Competitive intelligence and how CI can benefit your business so you can fight off the competition.

Data Science

Competitive Intelligence: Always Know What Your Competitors Are Up To

Teodora Kuhanec | Nov 3, 2021

A series of shapes moving along the ground in what looks to be a race. Behind each shape is a white trail, giving the appearance of movement. This image is being used as the header image for a blog on How to Build a Successful Influencer Strategy because, like a race, many companies are competing with one another for the most likes, traffic, and engagement on social media.

Marketing

How to Build a Successful Influencer Marketing Strategy

Steph Parker | Nov 2, 2021

A computer screen with 3D charts coming out

Marketing

Increase your Social ROI with Consumer Insights

Priya Florence Shah | Oct 24, 2021

A laptop with a pink colourful background

Marketing

Why Branding & Brand Management Are a Must-Have for Your Business

Lea Manthey | Oct 22, 2021

A giant Instagram logo with a pink background. This image is being used in a blog post announcing the release of scheduling and publishing for Instagram Stories and Carousel posts through Meltwater.

Company News

Product Update: Scheduling Instagram Stories and Carousel Posts

Ryan Hansen | Oct 19, 2021

Three cartoon renderings of credit cards in pink, orange and yellow on a solid purple background. If your influencer marketing campaign is successful, then your customers are likely to pull out their credit cards for real.

Marketing

The Definitive Guide to Influencer Marketing

Meltwater | Oct 18, 2021

A phone on a pink stripped background with speech bubbles popping out.

Marketing

6 Tactics For Optimizing Customer Experience

Hannah Williams | Oct 15, 2021

A gold, metal spiral pointing towards the sky set against a light orange backdrop. This image is being used for a blog on content marketing trends for 2022.

Marketing

8 Content Marketing Trends You Need to Know For 2022

Samantha Scott | Oct 12, 2021

5 Quick Tips for Video Content Marketing

Marketing

50 Delightfully Simple Video Content Ideas for Your Online Business

Juste Semetaite | Oct 12, 2021

Customer loyalty is hard to achieve, and this image of a maze from above with a heart in the center perfectly represents the tireless journey marketers must embark on to achieve customer loyalty.

Marketing

How To Build & Maintain Customer Loyalty

TJ Kiely | Oct 12, 2021

An image of a white chat bubble with five stars in the center. The stars are cut out of the paper chat bubble so that you can see the blue background underneath. The image represents an online review that marketing teams may find or manage using an online reputation management software.

PR & Communications

The Best Online Reputation Management Services & Software 2022

TJ Kiely | Oct 11, 2021

Two open laptops on a desk with two hands, writing on a piece of paper between the laptops. Two people are sharing ideas.

Marketing

How To Build an Effective Content Marketing Strategy [Content Calendar Template]

Jess Smith | Sep 30, 2021

An image of a camera and a notepad on yellow background.

PR & Communications

6 Metrics Journalists Need To Know For Data Storytelling

Ahmad Munawar | Sep 29, 2021

