Is there still a place for including Twitter in our 2020 Marketing Strategy and Beyond?

The phrase “Twitter is dead” is often used when discussing Twitter with friends or colleagues. The rise of other social media platforms has meant that many people and brands are abandoning Twitter in favour of platforms such as Instagram and Linkedin.

Twitter’s growth has slowed, and to add insult to injury, their daily active users are falling.

However, it’s not all bad news, Twitter still holds more than 326 million monthly active users and over 500 million tweets are sent each day. So to say ‘Twitter is dead’ might be a slight over exaggeration.

Despite this, with so many platforms to choose from, and often limited resources, Twitter may not be the best place to focus your marketing efforts.

So how do we determine whether to include Twitter in our marketing strategy in 2020

Is your audience on Twitter?

As we’ve already established, there are plenty of potential Twitter users to engage with, but what you need to consider is whether your audience is on there?

So for example, if you’re marketing to teens, Twitter shouldn’t necessarily be your priority. Only 3% of US teens say that they use Twitter more often than other platforms. In comparison, 32% of them use Youtube most frequently, and 35% use Snapchat.

However, if you’re targeting millennials rather than Gen Z, Twitter could be a good place to target. 37% of UK Twitter users are aged 18-29. As well as age and geographical demographics, also consider whether Twitter hosts particular niche communities that you may be able to target.

Using persona maps, you can decide whether Twitter is a good platform for you to use.

When considering whether there’s a place for Twitter in your marketing strategy, consider why people use Twitter and how you can add value to their usage.

Why do people use Twitter in 2020?

To get their news

74% of Twitter users say they use the network to get their news.

Furthermore, 14% of the UK population state that they use Twitter as a news source. To put that into perspective, 12% use the DailyMail and 18% Channel4 as a news source (Source: Ofcom).

Another stat that may surprise you, is that more than 2 billion searches are made on Twitter a day. Even if people aren’t actively tweeting, people are hunting for information. We can’t underestimate the influence that Twitter has on shaping public opinion.

For entertainment

Like any social network, people use it to be entertained. Many viral memes originated on Twitter. Not everyone realises that a large percentage of Instagram meme accounts have been plagiarised from other people’s Twitter posts.

In case you’re not aware, a meme is a shareable image, gif or video, usually containing some form of in-joke that is spread on the internet.

As well as internet memes, ‘Twitter threads’, where users can create a long string of tweets about one topic, are gaining popularity. For example, a user may tell a funny story, or break a news story, or even complain about a brand.

A common misconception is that businesses on social media can’t be funny or interesting unless they have an entertaining product. As you’ll see towards the bottom of this article, there are countless examples of brands entertaining on Twitter.

It’s generally easier to be interesting if you’re a B2C brand than a B2B one, but brands like Mailchimp prove that you can be entertaining on Twitter, even if you’re a software company! MailChimp even have their own branded gifs.

To complain

“I only use Twitter to complain.” says a friend of mine. This is something I hear a lot. The public nature of Twitter gives consumers more power than if they simply emailed a customer service centre. Thus many opt to contact brands via social media to ensure their query is taken seriously.

As discussed above, many Twitter users now create threads to complain about a negative experience they’ve had with a business. This feature has meant as opposed to a 280 character limit on a complaint, people can now complain over multiple tweets.

One reason why it may be important for you to be present on Twitter is to be aware of and respond to negative discussions around your brand. A social listening tool can be used to make this easier.

As already discussed a lot of people get their news from Twitter, therefore negative discussion around your brand can be just as damaging as a negative press mention. In addition, 74% of journalists use Twitter to research a story and may pick up on negative coverage on your brand and report on it. Therefore, from a crisis comms perspective, being on Twitter may be very important to prevent crises.

To learn

Twitter can be a good learning resource for users, whether it’s learning about news stories, or discovering blog content or participating in Twitter chats. We can use Twitter to educate and provide value to our audience through content marketing.

Whilst some people use Twitter to connect with friends, a lot of people use it to connect with celebrities, journalists and like-minded strangers. One benefit of Twitter is that people are often more receptive to a conversation than if you were to interact on Instagram or Facebook. It’s therefore important not to discredit Twitter as a good marketing platform in 2019.

Examples of brands who are killing it with their Twitter marketing strategy

Whilst countless brands are failing on Twitter, there are some who are leading by example.

me turning up to the xmas party vs me after one mulled wine pic.twitter.com/1GdgPxIvRZ — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) December 17, 2018

November 8th. Half the country has that cold going around. The healthy live in fear, stockpiling Lemsip, wondering when their time will come. — innocent drinks (@innocent) November 8, 2018

Today on International Day of Persons with Disabilities, we're excited to showcase the 1st AI-driven wheelchair powered by facial expressions created in partnership with @hooboxrobotics. See how #AI is changing lives: https://t.co/9BFsoas6t4 pic.twitter.com/b3WL5FHvhL — Intel (@intel) December 3, 2018

Should you put customers in the front of your business? pic.twitter.com/Q4lGgbl9sE — HubSpot (@HubSpot) January 2, 2019

Hopefully this article has provided you with some food for thought to whether you should be creating a Twitter marketing strategy in 2020 and beyond.