Top Ten Podcasts You Need to Be Listening to in 2020

As a social media manager or PR manager, you probably have plenty of time to read about the latest Instagram algorithm update, look up the current trending topics social media, and watch a webinar on content marketing during your day, right?

We know that as a busy marketer, your time is limited, and yet the amount of information and knowledge you need to do your job efficiently is seemingly infinite given how quickly the digital marketing space moves.

That’s why we made a list of the top 10 digital marketing podcasts you should be listening to in 2020 to help sharpen your skills during your daily commute. Listening to a marketing podcast is an efficient way to learn more about a variety of topics because you can listen while you’re walking to work or on the treadmill at the gym.

Take a look.

If you’re passionate about content marketing, there’s a very high probability you’ve heard of or seen the work that’s being produced by Drift. The company has made a name for itself outside of the B2B technology industry with content marketers in general based on its highly successful content marketing strategy. The podcast hosts keep it real, yet informative. If you’re interested in growth marketing, product management or conversational marketing, grab a cup of coffee and tune in to HYPERGROWTH!

An episode we recommend listening to:

While we might not agree with the statement above, the name says it all when it comes to the style and tone of Louis Grenier’s podcast! Everyone Hates Marketers is a no-fluff, actionable podcast where listeners get unfiltered advice on how to generate more leads, customers, and long-term profits through proper marketing tactics.

The episodes we recommend listening to:

Ready to go back to school? Well, then register for Neil and Eric’s daily, 10-minute long class which delivers practical tips on topics such as content marketing, social media, email marketing, and SEO marketing.

The episodes we recommend listening to:

If you want to grow your blog’s readership, Daren Rowse has you covered. For over a decade, Rowse has been sharing the ins and outs of how to build a better blog. This marketing podcast is geared towards content marketers and copywriters interested in learning how to create compelling content, reach readers, strengthen engagement, and generate recurring revenue. So, listen up if you’re ready to take your blog to the next level!

The episodes we recommend listening to:

Despite what you might think, this marketing podcast isn’t only for content producers. Copyblogger delivers digital marketing, sales, and business advice…whenever and wherever you want it. For marketers looking to keep tabs on the ever-evolving digital marketing landscape, this is a must-listen.

The episodes we recommend listening to:

Wondering how to grow your email list? Sell more products? Grow your customer base? Promote your products or services using Facebook ads? As the host of this podcast, Amy Porterfield displays her broad range of marketing knowledge to answer some of the most commonly asked questions marketing professionals find themselves pondering. Porterfield’s podcast is one of the top-ranked marketing podcasts on even the most season marketing pro’s list of worthwhile listens.

The episodes we recommend listening to:

7. ReplyAll

Hosted by PJ Vogt and Alex Goldman, Reply All is a perfect balance of hilarious dialogue and relevant reporting. Although this is a “tech podcast,” the two hosts skip the nerdy aspects of algorithms or specs and focus on discussing how technology influences people and vice versa. Take a listen to this podcast about the internet and learn more about how digital problems affect people.

The episodes we recommend listening to:

A Silicon Valley journalist, Kara Swisher hosts Recode Decode—a podcast featuring tech experts discussing business, the tech industry, and how their big ideas will change the world. Swisher isn’t afraid to confront the biggest names in tech (Zuckerberg, Benioff, Dorsey) about the damage their platforms are causing around the world, which makes for some uncomfortable—but necessary— conversation.

The episodes we recommend listening to:

Calling all social media directors! Interested in understanding the “how” and “why” of social media marketing? Then you’ll want to tune in to this social media podcast! With organic reach on the decline, social media marketers need to know about every trick that could possibly help them improve their reach, and this podcast is an easy way to educate yourself about those helpful hacks.

The episodes we recommend listening to:

Have an online business? Rick Mulready provides tips, strategic insights, case studies, and more to help build your business. Whether you are a freelancer aiming to optimize their side hustle or an entrepreneur trying to get your business off the ground, this podcast will help you learn how to do so utilizing digital marketing channels.

The episodes we recommend listening to:

There you have it! These 10 marketing podcasts will help you control the conversation around your brand in a digital world and become a more savvy marketer.

If podcasts aren’t your thing, check out the 15 blogs or download our eBook to discover more free marketing resources at your disposal.