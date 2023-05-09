The State of #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt

Pink Stuff cleaning paste. Bubble headbands. The Stanley tumbler. These are just three of the many fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) products that have gone viral on TikTok over the past few years.

Home to short-form videos featuring quick cuts and sped-up audio, the platform has become the new go-to place for consumer discovery. In fact, 30% of TikTok’s active users rely on it to research products and brands.

And while Instagram is still the top product discovery social platform, certain products drum up more discussion on TikTok than elsewhere. For example, sustainable personal care items are especially popular on the platform, according to our 2023 Industry Snapshot: FMCG.

New hashtags pop up along with each viral product that gives consumers a place to show off their TikTok-famous purchases. But only a few persist through each trend’s rise and fall, like #tiktokmademebuyit.

We used our social listening and analytics platform to learn more about how consumers and media use the #tiktokmademebuyit hashtag.

Mentions over time

From May 1, 2022 through April 30, 2023, there were more than 76,000 mentions of #tiktokmademebuyit across social media, news, blogs, forums, and comments. (This number excludes reseller content and spam.)

Mentions of #tiktokmademebuyit were up 494% compared to the 12 months prior. They spiked across sources on:

November 30, 2022, when an article published on Entrepreneur.com reached about 7 million people

February 14, 2023, when a TikTok was posted that went on to rack up 11.6 million views and 1.3 million likes. It shows an influencer preparing fruit-infused waters to fill new water bottles she bought online.

April 28, 2023, when the number of Instagram posts with the hashtag shot into the hundreds.

However, on TikTok alone, mentions of #tiktokmademebuyit peaked on November 25, 2022, which was Black Friday. The most-engaged TikTok posted that day, featuring an automated dog treat dispenser, has racked up 12.6 million views and 1.7 million likes.

Top topics

Explore’s topic breakdown analysis highlights face and body care, apparel, and kitchen and dining as some of the hashtag’s top product categories.

Still, many different kinds of product have gone viral under #tiktokmademebuyit. The top seven most engaged pieces of content (all of which are TikToks) with the hashtag feature a cat brush, a fitness gadget, a coloring book, sunglasses, glassware, a baby axolotl, and tape. This range highlights how a product’s flashiness doesn’t matter, anything can make a splash online with a creative short-form video.

Media coverage

News articles mentioned #tiktokmademebuyit more than 3,600 times from May 2022 through April 2023. That averages to about nine mentions per day, but on February 14, 2023, that number spiked to 360.

Of all news articles mentioning the hashtag, one published in the Washington Post, on February 24, 2023, had one of the highest reaches (59.6 million) and widest social echoes (2,960 posts, shares, retweets, etc). Notably, the article is about “deinfluencers” who built a following by encouraging people not to buy viral products who have now entered partnerships with brands.

Top hashtags associated with mentions of #tiktokmademebuyit include the ubiquitous #fyp, #foryou, and #foryoupage, as well as others like #amazonfinds . This may suggest that as #tiktokmademebuyit has become more popular, it has also gone the way of other standard hashtags used for promotion, especially for Amazon products.

Other top, though less-used, hashtags include #fashion, #makeup, and #smallbusiness, which point to other invested audiences.

In the end, the popularity of hashtags always rises and falls, but #tiktokmademebuyit’s fall doesn’t seem to be coming any time soon. No matter the hashtag, social trend, or consumer group, our social listening and analytics platform gives you real-time insight drawn straight from the data.

