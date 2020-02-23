Meltwater Selected for Facebook Marketing Partners Program

I had several marketers as clients while I was living in the PR agency world, but I honestly didn’t understand what marketers did for a long time. In my five months at Meltwater, I’ve met some seriously ambitious marketers who are constantly looking for a way to make the greatest impact. They work together with a variety of partners and vendors to create mutually beneficial campaigns and programs.

It wasn’t until I got to Meltwater that I saw how advertising, webinars, direct marketing, nurturing, content, corporate communications and more could integrate to create an effective marketing organization. I’m surrounded by marketers who are learning and evolving so quickly that it’s sometimes difficult to find tools that are up to par.

I believe that our customers, too, face this challenge. This is why I’m excited to announce our acceptance into the Facebook Marketing Partners program. The partnership builds on our promise to deliver dynamic solutions that allow users to manage engagement of their online communities and measure the impact of their activities.

Of course, Meltwater isn’t going to stop here. We will continue forging partnerships that help further our customers’ ability to make the greatest impact with their marketing campaigns.

