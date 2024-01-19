LinkedIn is a potential goldmine of insights and intelligence for your business, and it's especially useful for taking a peek at what other brands in your market are doing. In this blog post we'll explain how to perform a competitor analysis on LinkedIn.

Table of Contents

Why do a LinkedIn Competitor Analysis?

Competitor analysis is one of the cornerstones of a well thought out marketing strategy. For almost every business, there will be others trying to target the same customers and achieve the same objectives. They might have been doing it longer for you, they might have bigger marketing budgets, they might be an exciting new challenger in your space, they could be highly differentiated from your brand, or they could be very similar.

What’s important is that you find out everything you can about their strategy, their strengths and weaknesses, and where they’re better or worse than you. Armed with this insight, you’ll be better equipped to:

Improve brand positioning: Differentiate yourself from your competitors by understanding their messaging and finding your unique value proposition.

Optimize your content strategy: Create high-performing content that engages your audience and attracts new followers by learning from your competitors' successes and failures.

Target the right audiences: Improve your customer segmentation to reach the right people with the right message.

Increase engagement: Learn from your competitors' engagement strategies to boost your own interactions and build stronger relationships with your audience.

Make smarter decisions: Build a marketing strategy with data-driven decisions based on insights from your competitor analysis.

For B2B brands, LinkedIn is a goldmine of competitive intelligence, so in this article we’ll give you a deep dive into how to perform a competitor analysis on LinkedIn.

How to Perform a LinkedIn Competitor Analysis

Learn how to perform a competitive analysis on LinkedIn by following these five steps:

1) Identify Your Competitors

Before you can do anything, you first need to know who your competitors are, and performing a LinkedIn competitive analysis can help you figure that out. It’s not just about which companies offer products and services that rival your own, it’s also a question of who else is competing for your audience’s attention, because you can’t market to people if you can’t hold their attention.

Familiar Faces

These are the rivals you’re already aware of, who you compete with every day for market share.

These direct competitors most likely offer comparable products and services and are trying to reach the same customers as you. You should have no problems finding them on LinkedIn, but some simple searches on your product category and vertical industry should help ensure you don’t miss any.

Unknown Unknowns

These indirect competitors are less likely to show up on your radar in day-to-day business. They don’t offer directly comparable products and services to yours, but they might compete in ways you hadn’t considered, targeting specific segments of your audience and luring them away from you.

Porsche might think of other luxury car brands to be its main competitors, although there must be a small but not insignificant group of consumers who might consider treating themselves to a sports car, but end up falling for the exotic charms of a Ducati Panigale motorcycle instead. Ducati could be considered an indirect competitor to Porsche.

So how do you identify indirect competitors on LinkedIn?

Analyze your follower connections: See who your followers and connections also follow. These could be indirect competitors targeting a similar audience. Monitor industry groups and media on LinkedIn: Who gets mentioned alongside you? These are potential rivals competing for mindshare. Use social analytics tools: Meltwater Explore can help you perform these searches and pinpoint the brands which appear most regularly in relevant conversations.

Keep it Manageable

Trying to track too many competitors will become unwieldy and counterproductive. It’s a good idea to pick no more than five companies you can really focus your analysis on. Direct competitors should be your first priority, then the indirect competitors which seem likely to present the biggest challenge.

This should give you a clear picture of who’s in your immediate competitive landscape, so you can start to build usable intelligence without getting overwhelmed by too much information.

Remember, this kind of research is only worth doing if it gives you actionable insight that makes a real impact on your planning and decision making.

2) Analyze Competitor’s LinkedIn Company Pages

Brand’s LinkedIn Company Pages are packed full of useful insights if you spend a little time digging around and exploring, so this is a great place to start building a profile of who you’re up against.

What About Us

The page’s About Us section gives you a snapshot of how that company wants to be seen by the market. From this page you can get a top-line view of the company’s mission statement and tone of voice, the sectors it sees itself in, as well as its overall headcount, and global locations, including headquarters.

Show us the Showcase

LinkedIn Showcase pages are used to highlight key offerings, projects, or client success stories. It’s a good idea to look at what they choose to do with this section of their Company Page, because it can reveal their priorities and what they consider their strongest areas. You can then compare this against your own assumptions about that business.

Employee Advocacy, or Not

A company’s strongest asset is its people, and that’s especially true on social media. Look at whether the business shares content from the LinkedIn profiles of its employees to encourage employee advocacy. Showcasing your team’s expertise and thought leadership is a great way to build trust, because it proves that you have smart, engaged employees, and it shows the human side of your business.

Who’s Hiring?

Businesses often post their most important job vacancies on LinkedIn, and taking a look at these can uncover a lot of useful information about their future plans, and current priorities, as well as giving you clues about their corporate culture and how good they are at retaining talent.

Remember that the whole point of this exercise is to gain intelligence about your competitors which you can use to improve your own strategies. When you see a competitor doing something well, avoid the temptation to simply copy every single thing they do well, although some of the time that’s not such a bad idea. But use this intelligence for inspiration, rather than as a template.

3) Crack the Content Code

Content is the lifeblood of any marketing campaign, so you can learn a lot about a company by analyzing the content it shares on LinkedIn; the topics they cover, the tone of voice they use, frequency of updates, what formats they use, and whether it’s actually any good. Are they investing resources into producing great content, or just churning out mediocre filler?

As well as making your own professional judgement on the quality of the content, you’ll be able to see the level of engagement they achieve, which gives you a measure of how favorably their audience views it. Pay particular attention to the posts and content which achieve the highest levels of engagement, as this will help you to understand what topics and content formats resonate with the audience.

Tip: Consumer insights tools like the Meltwater consumer intelligence suite help you analyze the content formats your target group engages with the most.

Content Categories

What type of content are they publishing? Some companies are all about the hard sell, and only publish product focused content with a lot of sales messages, while others take a broader approach and try to capture attention with informative and educational material.

You can learn a lot by analyzing their choices:

Thought Leadership

Industry insights, deep-dive reports, executive opinion pieces - this kind of content positions a brand as an authority within its space, earning trust among customers.

Product Promotion

New product info, feature/benefit guides, brochures, use cases - all designed to hammer home the message that their product is amazing.

New product info, feature/benefit guides, brochures, use cases - all designed to hammer home the message that their product is amazing.

Company Culture

Content which gives you a behind-the-scenes view of what it's like to work at a company. Important for talent acquisition and retention, but also for showing customers the human face of a brand.

Content which gives you a behind-the-scenes view of what it’s like to work at a company. Important for talent acquisition and retention, but also for showing customers the human face of a brand.

Educational Material

Giving customers the knowledge they need to get better results and develop their careers. Sometimes focused on the company's products, and sometimes more general. Another useful tactic for positioning a brand as a trusted industry leader.

Giving customers the knowledge they need to get better results and develop their careers. Sometimes focused on the company’s products, and sometimes more general. Another useful tactic for positioning a brand as a trusted industry leader.

Case Studies and Testimonials

Few pieces of marketing content are more powerful than a ringing endorsement from a customer, especially if that customer happens to be a big brand.

Few pieces of marketing content are more powerful than a ringing endorsement from a customer, especially if that customer happens to be a big brand.

Formats and Finesse

Just as important as the content topics chosen by your competitors, the formats they use, and the level of production quality they can execute also gives you some insight into their LinkedIn management strategy.

Video: Video is a powerful, engaging format, but it's expensive and time-consuming to do well. If they're using a lot of high quality video, you know that they take content seriously and are willing to invest in getting it right.

Blogs, eBooks and Articles: The written word can be powerful (or sometimes, just spammy) - do they put a lot of effort into long-form written content?

Image is Everything: For some businesses, visual content is incredibly important, especially for products where aesthetics matter. Do they make good use of photography and illustrations?

Call to Action: Every marketer loves a good call to action, but they can start to sound a little samey. Do your competitors have a different approach when it comes to encouraging customers to take the next step?

Hashtagability: Don't overlook hashtags on LinkedIn - they can really help your content get seen by an audience that extends beyond your page followers. Are your competitors using any hashtags that have passed you by?

Metrics - Measuring the Measurements

Content only counts if people are paying attention to it, so pay close attention to your competitors’ engagement metrics. This includes things like organic reach, likes, comments and shares, and you can keep track of all this stuff very easily using a LinkedIn monitoring tool like Meltwater Explore.

This will help you to understand the content topics and formats that are working well for your competitors, as well as spotting the areas where they’re falling flat. Either way, it’s all valuable intelligence you can use to sharpen your own LinkedIn marketing strategy.

Tip: Take a look at important marketing metrics, content marketing metrics, social media metrics, and influencer marketing KPIs to track.

4) Explore Their LinkedIn Engagement

Publishing content is just one piece of a LinkedIn management strategy, and you can learn a lot more about your competitors by analyzing how they engage with the followers on their Company Pages.

Engagement comes in many forms, so look out for any of the following activities:

Responding to questions and comments posted by the audience.

Hosting competitions and giveaways on the page.

Organizing virtual events such as workshops and webinars.

such as workshops and webinars. Engagement-focused activities, like polls, or posts which specifically encourage comments.

You can measure how consistent they are with engagement levels, to discover whether they’re truly committed to community building or if it only happens sporadically. It’s often the case that running a social media channel is not somebody’s full time job, but simply one of many responsibilities. In these situations engagement becomes a second-class citizen and gets ignored when the person responsible is busy with other more pressing activities.

Regular, consistent engagement is a good clue that the company takes its social media presence seriously and has invested the resources required to ensure it’s managed professionally.

Also pay attention to how this engagement is executed; the tone of voice, the type of language used. Is it positive and upbeat, or neutral? Is the style of language casual or professional, and how does that align with the rest of the brand’s communications?

All of this information can help you to build a picture of your competitor’s communications strategy. It can also be valuable to learn what you can about their audience by looking for common themes within the comments and questions they post to your competitor’s page. This should give you an idea of what they like and dislike about the brand, and help you to identify opportunities to capitalize upon.

5) Pinpoint Actionable Insights

Once you’ve spent some time gathering your intelligence from your competitors’ LinkedIn profiles, it’s time to analyze it all and figure out what you can do with the information it gives you. This is what “actionable insights” means - insights that you can actually put to good use!

So what kind of actionable insights should you be looking for?

Content Strategy

With a clear picture of what's working for your competitors, and what isn't, it should be easier for you to plan content that delivers better results for your business.

Driving engagement is one of the toughest marketing challenges, so it's good to know how your competitors are doing it, or even if they're getting it wrong.

You should have an improved understanding of who your competitors are targeting, which can help you to make smarter decisions about which customer segments you need to aim for, and how.

A detailed insight into how your competitors position themselves in the market gives you the ability to clearly differentiate your brand, ensuring you stand out with a unique value proposition.

How Meltwater Can Help Automate Your LinkedIn Competitor Analysis

Meltwater’s social listening tools give you direct access you real-time social data from LinkedIn, combined with industry-leading analytics tools that empower marketers to uncover actionable insights quickly and easily.

To find out how Meltwater can help you perform LinkedIn competitor analysis activities, get in touch today to organize a personalized demonstration.