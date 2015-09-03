How to Measure the Quality of Your Website Traffic

Quality traffic is an outcome of providing the right content and experience for your visitor. It is only with clearly defined business and marketing goals that you can measure the quality of your traffic. Traffic, leads generated, interactions, and sales are a few ways companies measure the success of their website.

By defining what success looks like for your website you can then identify which signals are most important for reaching your goals.

Once your goals are defined, here are 5 signals that can help you measure the quality of your website traffic.

1. Lead conversion rate:

Marketers focused on driving qualified leads for their sales team should watch their visitor to lead conversion rate like a hawk. As you publish more persona-aligned content offers and call-to-action buttons on your website, you can expect to see this conversion rate improve. There is a whole field of science around conversion rate optimization. Here are some additional resources to help you improve the lead generation efficiency of your website.

2. Geography

Brick and mortar or service-area businesses should pay attention to the % of traffic that is visiting from the area they serve. Your website isn’t going to help you drive qualified local customers if you’re only driving in website visitors on the other side of the country. You can run a geo-based report in Google analytics of all traffic visiting your website and you can also run a contacts report in HubSpot based in IP address.

3. Engagement on site:

How long are people staying on your website? What are they clicking on to do their research? You can learn a lot using Google Analytics to see a click-path of how the visitor moves from page to page. Heat mapping software, like Crazy Egg, can show you exactly where they are clicking on within each page of your site.

4. Form submissions:

Once you have forms on your website you’ll start to gather more names and emails that you or your sales team can follow up with. Your form should contain questions that allow you to identify the persona of the lead on your website. As you start to build new leads, measure how many of these leads fit the criteria of your persona(s) based on the form information.

5. Bounce rate:

Bounce rate measures the number of people who come to your site and immediately leave. In most cases, visitors who come to your site and leave immediately do so because the experience on your website doesn’t meet their needs.

On the other hand, sometimes bounce rates are high when people are coming to your site to find out a single piece of information.. Bounce rates from organic search traffic are typically high on recipe and ecommerce product pages. This shows that people are looking at your price, model number, ingredient or another spec then immediately leave.

What are some of the metrics you use to measure the quality of your website traffic?

This article was written by Paul Schmidt from Business2Community and was legally licensed through the NewsCred publisher network.