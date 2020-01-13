Get the Most Out of Guest Blog Posts for Your Brand

You’ve written a great blog post for your brand, but your audience isn’t where is should be. One of the best ways to get traction is to publish on high-quality websites in your niche. There are some key things you can do to open this door of opportunity.

Standing out from the rest with guest blogging



Getting your message out to important influencers requires a commitment to build the right relationships. You can help promote their brand and build your presence at the same time.

It’s important to do your research first as well as make the time in your content schedule for blog publishing not only on your website but also on others. Not all blogs have a large readership — use services like Alexa to measure rank and influence.

There are several ways to attract and maintain guest blog opportunities for your personal brand:

Choose your content wisely — When publishing to other websites avoid using advertising tactics — reserve this for your homepage instead. Offer something of value that benefits their readers and tells a story about the topic you are covering. This will help establish your brand as a trusted expert.

When publishing to other websites avoid using advertising tactics — reserve this for your homepage instead. Offer something of value that benefits their readers and tells a story about the topic you are covering. This will help establish your brand as a trusted expert. Solve a problem — Create something that is fresh, unique, and answers the pressing questions in your niche. Take a look at what has already been covered and the current issues that have not yet been resolved. With a new spin and unconventional approach, you will generate more interest and improve your chances of being asked to write as a guest blogger again.

Create something that is fresh, unique, and answers the pressing questions in your niche. Take a look at what has already been covered and the current issues that have not yet been resolved. With a new spin and unconventional approach, you will generate more interest and improve your chances of being asked to write as a guest blogger again. Engage in conversation — Even though your brand is writing on another website you still need to pay attention to comments from the readers. This includes conversations generated on social media — be quick to answer and provide useful feedback even if you face a negative response. Think of this is an opportunity to show them that your brand is a trusted source that listens to its audience.

Even though your brand is writing on another website you still need to pay attention to comments from the readers. This includes conversations generated on social media — be quick to answer and provide useful feedback even if you face a negative response. Think of this is an opportunity to show them that your brand is a trusted source that listens to its audience. Continue the journey — A single blog post is a good beginning, but you don’t want to stop there. Once your business has its name out there be on the lookout for new opportunities. Use this as an example on your own website, and give a shout out of thanks to the website(s) you publish on.

Guest blogging helps establish your brand as an expert in your industry and attracts more readers to your own website. With the right approach, you will also begin to see more offers from influencers who will want to share what you have to offer.

This article originally appeared in Personal Branding Blog.

This article was written by Personal Branding Blog from Business2Community and was legally licensed through the NewsCred publisher network.