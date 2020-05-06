One of the most asked questions in social media is: “How can I grow my following?” Because let's face it: social media tends to place quite a big emphasis on the numbers. From the number of followers you have to the number of likes or comments you get on a post, having a popular profile on platforms like Instagram and Twitter seems to lie in such numbers.

But the truth is, depending on how you grow your following will determine just how effective your following really is. The notion of quality over quantity has never been more relevant on social media. If you don't have a relevant following, you don't have an engaged audience and your content isn't reaching its true potential.

So let's take a deeper look into the online economy of social media - more specifically, let's talk about fake followers, fake profiles, influencer fraud, and the damage this can have.

Table of Contents

What are fake followers on social media?

Like the name implies, fake followers are fake profiles on social media that are inactive and don't engage with content from other accounts. If they are active, which is rather rare, they tend to spam posts with random comments that don't have anything to do with the nature of your content.

What's the deal with buying followers?

A common assumption when it comes to influencers and brands is that a large following reflects the relevance of a Twitter or Instagram account (and by proxy its owner). True, influential figures like Obama and the Pope are relevant and have lots of followers. But also, not so true if your followers are mainly bots and people outside of your target audience. Those who choose to buy followers will see the follower number go up, but authentic engagement rates go straight down.

See, buying fake followers - whether for Instagram or Twitter - might be relatively inexpensive but the small price you pay really isn't worth the investment. Not only does having fake social media followers drastically impact your authentic engagement rates, but it also distorts the metrics used to measure the performance of content on your profile. It's going to be more than difficult to measure just how well your followers are engaging with your profile if a large amount of your followers are not real.

With this in mind, brands are now aiming to meet the new expectation of investing in their community and not just being focused on making sales. However, by generating fake social media followers this will limit the true reach and engagement rates of content, and hurt the credibility that your profile has.

Twitter

Well actually, they don’t.

It’s like saying why are hackers allowed to infiltrate government networks? Or why are people allowed to rob banks? They're not, so how do we stop it?

According to research done by Sparktoro, 5-30% of Twitter followers are fake; they are bots, spam accounts, inactive users, propaganda, or other non-real users. Each of these fake follower types serve different purposes - from actively generating content like spam comments, to mass following various profiles to fake their popularity

‘Fake Followers’ are against Twitter's policy and the company has actively tried to weed out Twitter fake followers. But unlike Facebook, Twitter allows users to set up as many accounts as they like. Meaning, the real challenge is how to stop fake Twitter accounts from being created in the first place.

Instagram

Instagram fake followers might be more commonly known in the world of social media because of the emphasis that a profile's follower count has in relation to how popular an account is. After all, there are certain features that are made available for Instagram profiles with larger follower counts (like having the "Swipe Up" feature on your Instagram Stories once you have 10 000 followers).

Just like Twitter, Instagram has strict Terms of Use conditions and profiles that buy followers violate these conditions. Also, because Instagram is constantly purging fake followers on the platform, you really don't gain much from buying fake Instagram followers that will end up getting removed anyway. Moreover, if you have bought fake Instagram followers, you may get a warning from the platform, resulting in your account being temporarily disabled or suspended all together.

Having fake followers is influencer fraud

This might sound harsh but it is true. PR Week reported that more than half (55 per cent) of Instagram influencers were involved in some form of influencer fraud and social media fakery in 2020.

Influencer fraud, and buying fake followers, is still a problem for many marketers and brands. Having fake Instagram followers greatly impacts the key social media metrics metrics, like engagement rate, that marketers use when sourcing influencers for marketing campaigns. While engagement rates are just one slice of the pie when it comes to the factors that marketers use when sourcing influencers, it is probably one of the most important as it better measures the conversations that audiences have with brands.

So you can imagine how influencer fraud and accounts with fake followers isn't favourable because of how it negatively impacts a profile's engagement rate. And so, influencers on both Instagram and Twitter, are encouraged to shy away from purchasing followers.

It is always a good idea to do a Twitter audit and Instagram audit to review your followers, and block and report any fake accounts. How often you decide to check for fake followers is up to you but a good rule of thumb would be to do these audits monthly or quarterly.

If you want to manually spot fake followers, there are three ways to identify what could potentially be a fake account.

1. Check profile photo and handle

On Twitter, many fake or spam accounts have either blank profile photo or images that are random, with Twitter handle names like @XYZMPX (in essence, contain a lot of numbers or capitalised letters)

2. Check content and engagement

Some Twitter fake followers and accounts mostly tweet URLs or completely random and irrelevant content. In terms of engagement, you'll find that these accounts rarely do it.

Some of the Instagram fake followers will seem like legit or active users. However, once you have followed them back, they will send you a direct message or comment with an offer to buy additional fake followers. This shows that the account is automated.

Here are some free tools that can be used to help you identify fake followers or follower bots on Twitter and Instagram:

Fake followers on other social media platforms

While Twitter and Instagram might be the top social media platforms well-known for fake followers, you can still find fake social media followers on other platforms.

Facebook

Similarly to Instagram and Twitter, you can spot fake followers on Facebook by the rapid increase in followers that a Facebook page may get, and just like the other platforms, buying followers violates the platforms terms of service.

Moreover, buying fake followers on Facebook really doesn't provide any real value to your Facebook business page or account. The followers you buy are bots, not your target audience, and so you drastically decrease the chance of having your content actually reach your target audience.

Pinterest

With more than 300 million users on the platform, Pinterest is becoming a marketer's dream for building brand awareness. However, the idea of organically growing one's Pinterest following may seem like a tough task, and buying fake social media followers for the platform may be the easy thing to do, but again, don't do it. You want a quality Pinterest account that attracts real followers who will actually engage with your content, and fake followers simply don't do that.

Twitch

This streaming platform has also cracked down on fake bots, with Twitch removing 7.5 million fake bot accounts. ﻿Social media platforms take fake bots seriously, and Twitch is no different. Given the live streaming nature of Twitch, authentic followers and engagement is what works well and in favour of Twitch's algorithm.

Conclusion

The topic of fake followers and influencer fraud isn't talked about so often lately, probably because the conversation has moved on to related topics like security, data privacy, and better social media regulation. But that is all the more reason to evaluate your social media accounts, and to do regular Twitter and Instagram audits to ensure that you have the right audience engaging with your content.

