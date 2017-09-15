Why You Should Be Engaging with Students on Social Media

Social media happens to be one of the powerful mediums in the 21st century. Rather than heading out onto the street in order to create a change, it is possible to create powerful movements through social media. The power of this medium has been employed to great extent on several fronts, but students could have a much bigger say. While there has been plenty of criticism about students being overly active on social media, the connections that it creates can be used to engage students more easily than in other sectors.

Social media makes it possible for students to interact with like-minded people from across the globe. Rather than just entertainment content, social media giants like Facebook and Twitter are becoming hubs for learning new stuff, collaborating on projects, learning about upcoming summer internships, and more.

How Can Social Media Affect Brand Perception?

Unable to voice the opinions to a larger section of the community, people often resort to social media. As a result, it can become a hotbed for negative comments in an instant. It is often a wrong belief that brand perception is often based on the number of pictures or videos being posted on social media. Yet, it is about coming up with the right kind of content at the right time in order to increase the brand perception. Even statements acknowledging a mistake can be a huge help towards building the image of a positive brand.

Working With Students To Create Buzz Around Your Brand

Today, brands are increasingly looking to target students in order to create a buzz around the brand. Students are the bread and butter of many industries. The educational institution has been one of the early adopters of using students as a key factor behind building the brand. For example, using students to create content during Freshers week.

The competition for higher education has grown in recent years and new forms of marketing techniques are required in order to get ahead of this competition.

Platforms like Facebook and Twitter provide an insight into the university through various forms of content, while also creating a buzz by reaching out to the alumni to help build the brand. Working together with students can help push the right amount of content at a given time.

Creating A Community Surrounding The University / College Online

The social media platform acts as a great way to build a community. This can be based on the university or college. Apart from bringing in a loyal fan base to the brand, it can also help as a medium to convey all the key information designed to promote the various products on offer. When a university/college has a community online, it significantly strengthens the brand perspective – especially for a student not from the region.

How This Reshape In The Educational System Will Affect Your Marketing Efforts

The use of social media can help form a positive relationship with students who are seeking such a service. Students can be great brand avocates. Often, a student is willing to show their loyalty to a university or college by sharing their experiences with others. This can be a great marketing tool to drive new students. Even when there are economic difficulties, brand loyalty always appears to be the factor behind the students remaining at an institution in order to continue the studies.

Creating communities online, and encouraging content from students is a great, cost-effective way to boost engagement on social media.