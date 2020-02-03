5 Ways To Accurately Measure Your Brand Awareness

Brand awareness means being known by consumers: how well they know and recognize your brand. This notoriety plays an important role during the act of purchase. Faced with several competing options, it is she who will influence the final choice of the consumer.

The challenge for brands is to increase and continuously improve their notoriety with their targets. But to be able to improve, you must first know where you are. How do you measure the reputation of your brand in the digital age?

Here are 5 methods to help you:

1. Conduct a Market Study

Surveys and consumer surveys are the most traditional ways to measure your reputation.

By organizing focus groups or questioning random people, you can determine your spontaneous and assisted awareness:

The spontaneous notoriety : to the question “Which brands of this market do you know? The spontaneous awareness rate is the percentage of people spontaneously quoting yours. We also speak of top of mind notoriety if your brand is cited first.

You can also send this type of survey by e-mail to your customers, or include in your contact forms the question “How did you hear about us? – this will give you the first glimpse of your brand awareness.

2. Measure Your Notoriety on Social Networks

Social networks are an exchange space where many exchanges are linked to the brand. Internet users ask for recommendations and others criticize their latest purchases publicly. It is, therefore, a place of first choice to measure your notoriety.

Follow your mentions

When people spontaneously mention your brand, they generate what we call earned media.

These mentions are important to follow to understand your brand awareness. Indeed, this type of content is extremely rewarding because it is spontaneous and can have very positive effects on the reputation of your brand.

Some brands, like SodaStream, encourage their consumers in this sense.

The more mentions you have, the higher your brand awareness will be.

Bonus Tip: to have a complete vision of your mentions, be aware of mentions of your brand that have tagged you (like “@Meltwater“) but also the messages where your brand is simply quoted (like “Meltwater”).

Your reach gives you an idea of how many people are exposed to your social media mentions.

On social media, the potential reach is measured by the number of subscribers of the people who mentioned you.

By following your reach, you will be able to see how many people your brand name or hashtag has reached.

Example: Nike’s Twitter Account Scope

By comparing your reach to your number of mentions, you will also be able to spot if influencers mentioned you spontaneously.

For example, on the graph above, one realizes that Nike’s Twitter account has reached a reach of over 98 million people by the day of October 7th. Analyzing the mentions of that day, we realize that the brand has been mentioned among others by Kevin Hart, famous American humorist, and the National Football League.

Measure the engagement rate

The commitment defines all the interactions that users can have with content on social networks: likes, reactions, sharing or comments.

By following the commitment of the publications which mention you, you will have an indication of the effectiveness of your notoriety, if this one pushes your consumers to the interaction.

Analyze the feeling of your mentions

The mentions give you a quantitative overview of your brand awareness. But a brand can also talk a lot about it negatively, which is not the ideal.

That’s why it’s important to follow the sentiment associated with these mentions. The feeling can be positive (if a user recommends you for example), negative (if we criticize you) or neutral (if we just share your latest news).

If you notice an unusual number of negative mentions, analyze their context to understand what caused these reproaches.

Also, in case of many positive mentions, try to know what is at the origin, to amplify these mentions.

3. Measure Your Reputation via Your Website

Direct traffic indicates the number of people who directly access your website, without going through the search engines: by directly typing the URL, via their favorites or through an email or offline document.

You can measure this indicator directly on Google Analytics in the Acquisition section.

If your visitors are able to come directly to your site without searching for your name or product, this is a good sign for your brand awareness.

Track the search volume of your brand

The search volume tells you how many times people searched for your brand on Google.

You can get this information through the Google Search Console , which will tell you how many times your name has been searched, and how often people have clicked on your site.

For example, our brand name is pretty well positioned, however we still notice that many people call us “Melwater”.

4. Measure Your Reputation in The Media

The press and blogs can have a huge impact on your brand awareness and present different indicators to follow.

Track your press fallout

As with the mentions on social media, the number of articles is the indicator at the base of the measure of your notoriety in the media.

You can follow each of your press releases, via a PR Distribution Tool platform, and sort them according to their quality (feature article, quote) or their subject (product, direction, innovation).

Measure your media reach

The media reach refers to the number of people who have potentially seen the article. Scope is measured from the monthly audience of the site where your article is published.

This figure can be estimated via audience analysis tools like SimilarWeb, or directly from a media monitoring platform.

Comparing volume and scope allows you to analyze the quality of the sources relative to your target.

For example, if you have a lot of articles about your new campaign but from unskilled sources, and two or three articles about your new product in very good sources, you will reach more people with this new product.

5. Compare Your Reputation

Measuring your brand awareness is the first step, then it’s important to compare it to your competitors to see if they are ahead of you or not.

For example, consider your company’s social media mentions to measure your brand awareness. Imagine that they increase by 15% during the month. It looks pretty good, does not it?

But perhaps a market-related event has inspired this sudden spike in discussions across your industry, and your competitors have seen their coverage increase by 30%. What seemed like an indicator of growth suddenly turns into a warning signal once connected to your market.

To effectively compare your reputation with that of your competitors, you can use for example the share of voice. This indicator will show you at a glance your position compared to your competitors, comparing the media coverage or social networks of each.

Finally, it is important to be able to compare your performance to yourself. By analyzing your results from one month to another or from one year to the next, you will know if your efforts are going in the right direction.

All these different methods of notoriety measure will allow you to get a good idea of the popularity and perception of your brand.

But measuring is only a first step, the important thing is to be able to deduce a plan of action. Is your brand awareness up to your expectations? What actions to put in place to improve it?

