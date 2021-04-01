with Andreanne Leclerc, Head of Social and Performance, Ogilvy Asia

In 2020, we saw the greatest developments in the exciting world of eCommerce marketing. As the lines between commerce, social, and messaging continue to blur, the opportunities for brands are presenting themselves like never before. Andreanne Leclerc, Head of Social and Performance, Ogilvy Asia, will explore the latest trends in social commerce, how brands can use data to heighten relevance, and how to infuse behavioral science into your strategy and find a meaningful role for buyer to buyer interactions as part of the transaction.