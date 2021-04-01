Join us in our first-ever APAC Digital Summit where we have invited leaders, innovators and disruptors at the forefront of the new marketing and media landscape. Gain insights and best practices to succeed in new marketing channels like Tiktok and eSports Marketing, or learn from business leaders on how they are strategising to tackle the post-pandemic 2021. Watch full on-demand sessions below:
with Ng Chew Wee, Head of Business Marketing, TikTok
TikTok's exponential growth has given rise to a new generation of creators that have amassed millions of fans in a short period of time. Armed with mobile phones and endless creativity, the session will aim to shed light on how TikTok creators have captured the attention of Gen Zs and how it's disrupting the world of marketing and media.
with Cassi Yang, Agency Lead, Hepmil Creators' Network
with Mimrah Mahmood, Senior Director and Partner, Meltwater
In this post-COVID-19 era, the impact that digital and social media have on brand reputation can not be overstated. As such, tracking brand reputation holistically across these new media elements is now a necessity demanded by many CMOs/SVPs. In this session, Mimrah Mahmood, Senior Director and Partner at Meltwater, will introduce practical steps towards expanding your primary data set and building a more holistic reputation tracking methodology, and share case studies from B2B and B2C companies who have taken their first steps in incorporating ‘digital’ and ‘social media’ into their Brand Reputation Index.
with Emma Sturgiss, Global Manager of PR, Tourism Australia
With the complete shutdown of global travel and travel outlook still uncertain, the tourism industry all over the world has suffered the greatest impact of COVID-19. There is a wealth of lessons to be learnt from tourism players who successfully overcame these challenges and built resilience to continuously navigate an uncertain landscape. In this session, Emma Sturgiss, Global Manager of PR at Tourism Australia, will share the marketing and communications strategies deployed by Tourism Australia to generate a long-term demand for travel, amidst shrinking advertising budgets and borders remaining closed.
with Allan Phang, Regional Head of Marketing and PR
The pandemic in 2020 saw the accelerated growth of esports, and brands around the world are eyeing this new marketing opportunity as they move their marketing budgets online. In this session, Allan Phang, Head of Regional Marketing at Evos Esports, will talk through why brands should invest in eSports marketing, and how how any brand can tap into this next big opportunity.
with Andreanne Leclerc, Head of Social and Performance, Ogilvy Asia
In 2020, we saw the greatest developments in the exciting world of eCommerce marketing. As the lines between commerce, social, and messaging continue to blur, the opportunities for brands are presenting themselves like never before. Andreanne Leclerc, Head of Social and Performance, Ogilvy Asia, will explore the latest trends in social commerce, how brands can use data to heighten relevance, and how to infuse behavioral science into your strategy and find a meaningful role for buyer to buyer interactions as part of the transaction.