Meltwater, a global leader in media intelligence solutions, today announced a partnership with Sprout Social, a leader in social media management and engagement. The new partnership will enable businesses to engage intelligently with their audience based on insights extracted from news and social.

Meltwater, an industry pioneer with 50 offices on six continents, has the market’s most comprehensive media intelligence platform. Insights from Meltwater will power Sprout Social’s widely recognized social engagement platform and help find the right message to reach the right person at the right time. Deep insights can expose the path to influence and purchase and change the way decisions are made, not just in marketing or sales, but also across the organization.

“Meltwater’s core expertise is to extract insights, and we made a strategic decision to partner with a top player for social engagement,” said Jorn Lyseggen, CEO and Founder of Meltwater. “We researched more than 100 companies and chose Sprout Social because it has one of the strongest social engagement products in the market with an unrivaled user friendliness.”

Earlier this year, Meltwater announced it invested $25 million and 100 man-years on reinventing their flagship media intelligence product. Meltwater Buzz has been Meltwater’s main social offering. Its listening functionality is now integrated into the new intelligence platform, and going forward it will leverage Sprout Social for social engagement.

Sprout’s engagement tools help users discover, respond to, and interact across Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Google+, and Instagram from one interface. The team at Sprout has been recognized numerous times this year including being named one of America’s 100 fastest-growing companies by INC. magazine and winning the 2015 G2 Crowd award for Top Social Media Management Tool for Customer Satisfaction.

“Engagement through social channels is increasingly critical for brand success,” said Justyn Howard, CEO of Sprout Social. “Our partnership with Meltwater brings world-class capabilities together to create remarkable customer experiences and further promote meaningful engagement.”

Together with Sprout Social, Meltwater will offer three different packages – enterprise, team, and basic. All products are available from today.

About Meltwater

With 20 years of experience in the field of online media monitoring, Meltwater is a global leader in media intelligence and social analytics solutions, helping to bridge the gap between Public Relations, Communications and Marketing departments with an all-in-one solution powered by AI-driven insights. Over 30,000 of the world’s most respected brands rely on Meltwater to help inform their marketing and communications strategies and executive decision making. With over 55 offices across six continents, Meltwater is a truly global partner with local customer success teams. Meltwater also supports the Meltwater Entrepreneurial School of Technology (MEST), a nonprofit organization devoted to nurturing future generations of entrepreneurs. For more information, follow Meltwater on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, or visit www.meltwater.com.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social is a social media management platform for business. Sprout powers smart social communication for over 15,000 leading agencies and brands, including Anthropologie, GrubHub, Hyatt, Spotify, and Zipcar. A powerful platform for social business available via web browser, iOS, and Android apps, Sprout enables brands to more effectively communicate on social channels, collaborate across teams, and provide an exceptional customer experience. Headquartered in Chicago, Sprout is a Twitter Certified Product, Facebook Preferred Marketing Developer, LinkedIn Company Page Partner, and Google+ Pages API Partner. Learn more at sproutsocial.com.